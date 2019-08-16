PHF to get Olympic qualifying round schedule on Sep 7

KARACHI: The PHF has paid the first installment of the fine imposed by FIH for not participating in its Pro League which started in February this year. Having done that, the PHF is likely to receive the schedule of the matches of Olympics 2020 qualifying round on September 7, ‘The News’ has learnt.

PHF secretary Olympian Asif Bajwa told this correspondent that by September 5, the FIH competitions related to the continents would be over. “Then they (FIH) will inform us about the schedule of Olympics qualifying matches; whom we will play against,” he said.

He was of the view that most of Pakistan’s opponents would be European teams.

Bajwa said that he could not disclose the amount that PHF had paid because it was a matter between PHF and FIH.

The PHF secretary further said that next week PHF would announce some important decisions.

Bajwa said that the details of the 65th national championship could not be released due to Eid holidays. He said they would be released as soon as the PHF office was opened.

It may be noted that the more than two weeks have passed after the national championship but the organisers have not released the names of highest goal scorer, highest goal scorer on penalty corners, and the best players in different categories.

Meanwhile it was learnt that PHF intended to hire the services of a foreign coach and a physical instructor keeping in mind the long-term needs of Pakistan hockey team.

Informed sources said that the present team management had been appointed for two forthcoming events, the qualifying rounds of 2020 Olympics and South Asian Games.

To improve the physical fitness of the players, the PHF is looking for a high standard professional physical trainer, sources said.

“The appointment of a foreign coach would take some time as we would have to contact different countries’ coaches,” a source said.

The sources said that Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) was expected to support PHF in getting the services of a foreign coach.