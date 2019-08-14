54,000 ton animal waste disposed of, claims LWMC

LAHORE: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) claimed to have disposed of a record 54,000 tons of animal waste particularly offal during three days of Eidul Azha.

A press release issued here Wednesday stated that the Eid operation was backed by day and night working of more than 15,000 sanitary workers and machinery, including pickups, compactors, dumpers, loaders, with the support of Turkish Contractor Companies i.e. Albayrak and Ozpak.

It said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar appreciated solid waste management arrangements of the company. The chief minister acknowledged the efforts of these workers who had sacrificed their Eid holidays and helped ensure clean environment for Lahorites to make them enjoy the eve but appreciation could serve them more than anything.

Lahore Commissioner Asif Bilal Lodhi, Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed, LWMC Chairman Riaz Hameed Chaudhry and MD Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti paid frequent visit across the city to monitor cleanliness operation. Chairman LWMC said that department was working in the light of chief minister’s direction. The entire staff of LWMC deserved appreciation on their exceptional performance during Eid, he added.

MD LWMC Ajmal Bhatti stated that LWMC devised a comprehensive strategy to effectively collect and dispose of more than 54,000 tons of animal waste i.e. collection of offal using 1.8m waste bags which were distributed among masses. Strategy also focused on swift and timely lifting of animal waste from streets engaging additional pickups and transportation of waste firstly to 121 temporary waste collection and transfer stations and later on five designated dump sites. Around 296 Eid camps established at Union Council level helped to work in a better and well-coordinated way.

Animal waste was dumped at specially established dumping points in an environment-friendly manner covering it with soil and lime. Special arrangements were made at major slaughter houses by deploying workers and machinery there, including mechanical washing applying phenyl, dettol and rose water.

It added that LWMC resolved more than 15,000 complaints received on company’s helpline 1139. Meanwhile, PTI leadership has praised the performance of LWMC during Eidul Azha.

Different PTI leaders in their statements appreciated the working of the LWMC staffers as well as the Commissioner Lahore, Managing Director, GM operations and other officials of the company for their special attention towards the provincial capital during the festival. Malik Zaman Naseeb, PTI ticket holder from PP-146, said that the LWMC staffers remained on duty round the clock and cleared the roads, streets and other points from animal waste.

Jamshed Cheema, PTI-ticket holder from NA-127 that includes the areas of Mehmood Booti, Daroghawala, Shawala Chowk, Gujjarpura, Baghbanpura, etc, said that the LWMC staffers worked efficiently.