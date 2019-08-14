Two brothers die in Peshawar accident

PESHAWAR: Two brothers died while another person was wounded when a pickup hit a motorbike in the limits of Mathra Police Station on Tuesday. It was learnt that a pickup van collided with a motorbike in Sheikh Killay in the limits of Mathra Police Station. As a result, one Amjad and Fawad died while Salman sustained injuries. The injured was shifted to a hospital.