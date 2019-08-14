close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
August 15, 2019

KE in the rain

Newspost

 
August 15, 2019

The torrential monsoon rains have brought devastation for the people of Karachi. Besides exposing other provincial/district departments, the rains have also exposed the inefficiency and non-serious attitude of K-Electric; more than 30 persons have lost their lives due to electrocution. Incidents like these show that K-Electric doesn't possess the capacity to handle rain-related emergency situations.

There is also a big question mark over the operational efficiency and output of K-Electric during heavy rains in Karachi, with the residents of the city experiencing frustrating long hours of electricity breakdowns as a result of feeders tripping. Actually, KE is playing with human lives and sentiments. It must be brought to account for its miserable service and apathy.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi

