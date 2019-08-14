Cop hurt in encounter with ‘robbers’

A policeman was injured during an exchange of fire between police and the suspected robbers in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Wednesday.

The police arrested one of the suspects, Ghulam Hussain, in an injured condition after the encounter, and recovered a pistol from his possession. Police officials said that his companions, however, managed to escape under the cover of fire.

According to police official, the injured cop policeman was identified as Mumtaz. He was taken to a private hospital for medical treatment while the injured robber was shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center under police security.

Inspector General of Police Sindh Dr Syed Kaleem Imam also took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the District East SSP and asked him to provide better treatment to the injured cop.

Three robbers held

Three suspects who were allegedly involved in house robberies were arrested after an exchange of fire with the Al-Falah police.

Police officials said that they received information that about some robbers were attempting to barge into a house, adding that they timely responded and arrested the suspects. The ringleader, Shahabuddin, managed to escape from the crime scene.

During the initial investigation, Mumtaz Shah, Ibrahim and Jan Rahim Ali told the police that they had so far been involved in more than 50 cases of house robberies. The police also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from the suspects. Cases against them have been registered while an investigation is underway.