Blame them all

This refers to the letter 'Blaming others' (Aug 8) by Cmdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari. In my opinion, PTI representatives do not single out the PML-N for all the problems Pakistan is facing. I think the economic mismanagement goes right back to the mid-50s when the rulers decided to seek foreign aid to run the country instead of pursuing self-sufficiency.

The writer has rightly stated that prices of essential goods are now beyond the reach of a common person. The government has to meet the conditionalities of the IMF, which would obviously contribute to inflation. The government, however, can target hoarders and unscrupulous elements to control the prices to reasonable levels.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston

USA