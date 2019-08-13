‘Excessive consumption of red meat may be hazardous’

Islamabad: Excessive consumption of red meat including both beef and mutton may cause serious health hazards and over consumption of it on regular basis for days as is a routine here in almost all across Pakistan during and after Eidul Azha may pose serious health threats to both healthy persons and chronic patients.

Studies reveal that overeating of red meat may cause hypertension as it contains high amount of protein. The high amounts of saturated fats in both beef and mutton may gather in blood vessels making it harder for the heart to pump blood and brain to receive blood increasing the risks of heart diseases and stroke.

It is generally observed that over consumption of meat on and after Eidul Azha causes stomach related serious health threats even in apparently healthy persons while the consumption of excessive amounts of heavy and spicy meat dishes regularly among chronic patients regularly on and after Eid days may cause severe complications including stomach discomfort and ulcers, said Deputy Director at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Dr. Waseem Ahmed Khawaja while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

Dr. Khawaja who is a gastroenterologist suggested that to avoid problems, healthy persons should eat meat in moderate quantity on and after Eid and the patients suffering from chronic ailments should eat only a little quantity of meat.

It is better to follow the teachings of Islam and one should consume moderate quantity of food including meat and the best option certainly is to follow the true philosophy of sacrifice and distribute meat among deserving persons, he said.

Head of Department of Infectious Diseases at Holy Family Hospital Professor Dr. Muhammad Mujeeb Khan who is a diabetologist is of the view that the patients suffering from diabetes whose kidneys are not working properly should eat only a little quantity of meat to avoid complications.

The diabetics having normal kidney function may consume meat in moderate quantity like healthy persons however, regular use of meat dishes on and after Eidul Azha for days may cause problems not only among diabetics but also among healthy persons, he said.

It is important that kidneys work to remove excess proteins from the body, and eating too much protein may stress them out, leading to kidney damage and even contributing to renal failure in some cases.

The experts said the chronic patients of hepatitis B and C are medically advised not to eat greater quantity of meat.

The chronic patients of hepatitis B and C with ascites, accumulation of protein containing (ascitic) fluid in abdomen, or having history of blood vomiting can eat only up to 40 grams of meat in 24 hours.

The chronic patients of hepatitis B and C may face severe complications and fall unconscious or have blood vomiting or fits if they consume a little heavier quantity of meat. The patients of hepatitis B and C with normal functioning of liver and kidneys can have moderate quantity of meat but they should avoid regular use of meat on Eid days and afterwards, said Dr. Khawaja.

He said the patients suffering from complaints of peptic or duodenal ulcer should also consume limited quantity of meat on Eid days to avoid serious complications. Eating excessive amounts of meat may cause heart disease, kidney diseases, osteoporosis (softening of bones), and various types of cancers as pancreatic cancer, colon cancer and breast cancer have been linked to heavy meat consumption, said Dr. Mujeeb.

Studies reveal that people who eat too much meat are 20 per cent more likely to develop cancer if they eat a lot of red meat. Meat may also contain high levels of hormones, which can trigger reproductive problems and early-onset of puberty in children.

Experts say an individual should not consume more than 250 grams of red meat in a day. The fat attached with red meat should not be used as a replacement of oil or ghee as this is more dangerous form of fat and can lead to hypertension and heart disease. Experts also suggest that spicy stuff like brain masala, head and trotters should be avoided by those having high cholesterol.