Modi has killed secular, democratic India: Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan while referring to the ongoing alarming situation in Indian Held Kashmir, said the secular and democratic India had been killed by its Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a number of tweets, she called on the international community not to act like a silent spectator and play its due role of supporting truth, principle and law and help stop the Indian militant Modis from brutalities on Kashmiris.

“No curfew, coercion, tyranny, handcuff or prison can subjugate the people of Kashmir and barring them from performing their Islamic rituals on Eidul Azha proves that the secular and democratic India has died at the hands of Modi,” she maintained.

She the joys and sorrows of Pakistanis and Kashmiris were shared and one day, the dawn of freedom would happen for Kashmir. “If the follower of Hindutva mindset, Modi regime did not change its policy of subjugation, then there will be grave threat to the regional peace,” she warned.

Dr Awan called on India to review its militant policy and reminded it that Kashmir was a disputed territory, which needed to be resolved under the UN resolutions, saying there was no other solution to the issue.

“Salute to Kashmiris, whose commitment and unflinching devotion to their just cause has already defeated, as they are rendering supreme sacrifices for their democratic as well as constitutional right,” she emphasised.