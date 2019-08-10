close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
August 11, 2019

Punjab College students bag top positions

Peshawar

 
August 11, 2019

Punjab College students bagged top positions in recently announced University of Sargodha BA/B.Sc results 2019. Brilliant students of Punjab College, Erum Samreen and Tehreem Zameer, attained second and third position by securing 682/800 and 673/800 respectively. Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad, VC, University of Sargodha, congratulated the position holders and awarded cash prize and merit certificate among them. He said it is heartening to note that girls outshine in results but stressed upon the boys to work hard and take positions too. The position holders attributed their brilliant performance and outstanding successes to their hard work, teachers' excellent coaching and guidance and their parents’ prayers.***

