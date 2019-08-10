LEAs all set to meet security challenges on Eid

Islamabad: Law enforcement agencies of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have got alert to meet security challenges generate after Indian atrocity on Kashmir issue.

Islamabad Capital Territory Police finalized all arrangements to ensure fool-proof security in the federal capital for Chand Raat and Eid holidays.

As many as 2,000 policemen would perform their duties across the city on Eid day, while 1400 for Chand Raat and over 1200 would be deployed at recreational places including parks to maintain law and order during Eidul Azha.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG Operation Waqaruddin Syed have finalized the security paradigm for Eid. Waqaruddin Syed issued directives to all police officials to tighten the security in their respective areas and enhance the patrolling.

He asked the police to ensure effective combing at all exit and entry points of the capital, and strict action would be taken against those found involved in showing negligence while performing their duties. He also directed the police to install CCTV cameras and ensure coordinated efforts with citizens to avoid any unwarranted incident.

Besides the security plan, the Islamabad Police have devised a comprehensive plan to ensure patrolling at different sectors for the safety and property of the masses during Eid holidays.

The police will also be deployed at graveyards. Police teams have been constituted for patrolling in various urban sectors and rural areas. Keeping in view the rush of visitors at public places, special security measures have also been taken at Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Jasmin Garden, Monal, Lake View Park, Chattar Park and Centuras mall.

The bomb disposal squad would ensure checking of various areas. All Wings of Islamabad Police have been directed to coordinate and exchange information with each other’s. The senior officials of police will monitor the whole security arrangements.

The Rawalpindi Police have completed security arrangements for Eidul Azha, Eid prayer congregations will be held at 655 mosques, Imambargahs, and 61 open places, over 2254 police personnel will be deployed for the security.

Security officers while briefed the CPO Rawalpindi Muhammad Faisal Rana in regards to the security arrangements for Eid-ul-Adha, saying that foolproof security arrangements are made in Rawalpindi during the Eid days, a proper security plan has been devised.

According to which, Eid prayer congregations will be held at 655 mosques, Imam Bargahs, and 61 open places and as per the security plan, 14 gazetted police officers, 29 Inspectors, 109 sub-inspectors, 189 ASIs, 68 head constables, and 1845 constables will be deployed for security duties. All types of leaves for police officers have been canceled for Eid-ul-Azha.