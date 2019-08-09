Two-year BA/BSC, BCom will be associate degrees

LAHORE: IN the wake of Higher Education Commission (HEC)’s recent decision to abolish BA/BSc and BCom degrees from the upcoming academic session, PU on Friday issued a notification announcing a change in the nomenclature of the degrees into Associate Degrees.

According to the notification, the nomenclature of two-year BA/BSC and BCom degrees would be Associate Degree in Arts, Associate Degree in Science and Associate Degree in Commerce, respectively, for regular and private students.

Similarly, there will be no change in course outlines/syllabi, Rules and Regulations. “The course outlines/syllabi which have already been offered to BA/BSc and BCom, students shall be offered to students of Associate Degree and the same will be notified by the university. The system of examination for Associate Degree shall be the same as previous one i.e. Annual and Supplementary examination systems,” reads the notification.

Punjab University had formed a committee regarding transition of BA/BSc and BCom conventional degree programs to Associate Degree programs. The committee would further deliberate on changes in the curriculum including the examination system of Associate Degree in the light of guidelines given by the HEC.