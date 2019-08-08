close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 9, 2019

PCB to publish ad for key posts

August 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cric-ket Board (PCB) has started the process of inviting applications for four key posts including the head coach of the national team.

The advertisement will appear in the newspapers today (Friday).

Besides the post of head coach, applications are to be sought for the post of bowling, batting coaches and trainer.

“Everyone including the outgoing head coach Mickey Arthur can apply for the post. The process is expected to be completed within next two weeks,” a PCB official when contacted said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board also plans to hire high profile trainer considering the previous experience where there were concerns on the fitness of leading cricketers.

