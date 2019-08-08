close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
August 9, 2019

Committee to check sale of animals

Islamabad

August 9, 2019

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has formed a special committee for streamlining matters related to sale of sacrificial animals, preventing their trade at other than designated places in the federal capital.

This year, the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has specified five places in Sector I-12, Saidpur Village, Bhara Kahu, Taramari Chowk and Sarai Kharbuza for sale and purchase of sacrificial animals without any fee and announced to take stern action against the cattle markets illegally set up elsewhere.

