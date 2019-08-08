Man tortures wife to death over domestic dispute

LAHORE : A man killed his wife over domestic dispute near Mustafa Park on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Mehwish. Police said the accused person identified as Faisal used to scuffle with his wife. On the day of the incident, the couple quarreled again. Faial allegedly subjected her to severe torture which resulted in her death. Police collected evidences and removed the body to morgue. The accused fled the scene.

Son turns out to be father’s killer: The mystery behind the killing of a man has been solved and the killer was nobody else but the victim’s son and his friends.

The accused persons had killed the victim to grab land and money in the Gujjarpura police limits.

Civil Lines SP Investigation Dost Muhammad told reporters about the development during a press conference on Thursday. The victim’s son Shoib and his accomplices identified as Imran Ali, Asim Ali and Jamil had shot Abdul Razzaq dead and dumped his body in a jungle. Later, he became complainant of the case to hide his offence. Further investigation is underway.

sacked: The inspector general of police, Punjab, has dismissed DSP Sher Bahadur from service over corruption, negligence in duties and misuse of powers. The DSP was sacked during orlderly room held on Thursday..

drive against overcharging: On the directions of Inspector General of National Highways and Motorway Police A.D Khuwaja, a special campaign has been launched by the NH&MP Central Zone to prevent overcharging of fare and overloading of passengers by the transport companies on the eve of Eidul Azha.

Following the directions, Central Zone DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik ordered the field officers to carry out strict enforcement against the public Service vehicles involved in overcharging of fare or overloading of passengers. He directed the officers to adopt zero tolerance policy in this regard.

He said the passengers be asked about the fare charged from them and in case of overcharging, extra fare must be returned to them.

Meanwhile, Central Zone DIG Ahmad Arslan Malik also directed special arrangements to ensure free flow of traffic during Eid holidays. The Motorway Police officers were also told to make liaison with local police to curb the activities of criminal elements who get active during special days.

17 held: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 17 people for installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles in the last one week.

Besides arrested arresting 17 people on installing prohibited gas cylinders in their vehicles, PHP rendered help to travellers in 160 incidents and removed 131 encroachments. They also reunited four missing children namely Nazar Hussain, Saad Ali, Ahsan and Muhammad Sufian with their families.

The police force registered 34 cases on rash and irresponsible driving besides registering 19 cases for using fake or unauthorised green registration plates on vehicles.

medico-legal: One-day workshop on medico-legal work, autopsy/medical examination and police case files preparation was held at Sahiwal Regional Training Center.

Sahiwal RPO Hamayun Bashir Tarar and Sahiwal Division Director Health Services Dr Sadiq Saleem Kamboh chaired the session. Experts from Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Lahore, Nasir Siddique and Asim Jabber also participated in the workshop. Doctors, public prosecutors, SDPOs, SHOs and police investigation officers from all over the Sahiwal division attended the event.

All experts indicated the shortcomings in police case files and discussed the flaws. They highlighted the issues related to the packaging and transportation of various samples for examination.

French experts: Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Captain (retired) Arif Nawaz Khan has said that capacity building and training of police officials on the modern lines is among the top priorities of the Punjab Police.

The cooperation with other countries’ law enforcement agencies will be strengthened for the training for the police force, the IG said while talking to French Embassy delegates Police Attache Mr Emmaunel Tombolato, Deputy Police Attache Mr Jean-Christophe Hilaire who met him to discuss the matters of mutual interest and police training.

During the meeting, a special training for capacity building of Punjab Police officials was decided under the supervision of French experts.

The training will be imparted by French instructors to 30 police officials of Punjab Police on special operations, hostage situations and sniper skills to improve their capacity to deal with terrorists.