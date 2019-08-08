close
Fri Aug 09, 2019
August 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD

National

August 9, 2019

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake measuring 5.8 on Richter scale jolted federal capital, areas of Punjab and upper parts of the country. Severe tremors were felt in federal capital, Punjab and upper parts of the country. Quake hit the areas of Bannu, Mardan, Kohat, North Waziristan, Hangu and surrounding areas in KP, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Sialkot, Lahore, Jhang, Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh and surrounding areas in Punjab.

The epicentre of the quake was Hindukush Range at the depth of 226 km in Afghanistan. No loss of life and property has been reported till the filing of this report. This was second earthquake which has hit Pakistan within four days.

