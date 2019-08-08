FIFA sidesteps India row as league plan splits sport

NEW DELHI: World body FIFA has told Indian football to sort out its differences after a move to hand the I-League’s top-tier status to the franchise-based Indian Super League drew a threat of legal action.

FIFA said clubs needed to work with the All India Football Federation after the national body moved to strip the I-League winners of their place in the AFC Champions League qualifiers and give it to the ISL.

Despite an appeal from aggrieved I-League club owners, FIFA refused to intervene and said they needed to find a solution with the AIFF.

“It was clear that there are numerous aspects of the recommendations that still require further consideration prior to them being implemented,” FIFA wrote in a letter to the I-League clubs.

“... We therefore strongly believe that the AIFF is best placed to do this.”

The collision between the rival competitions has been coming since the ISL made its debut in 2014.

Six I-League clubs have challenged the plan to give the ISL winners India’s slot in the Champions League qualifiers, an honour reserved for a country’s top league.

Ranjit Bajaj, owner of I-League champions Minerva Punjab, earlier promised to launch legal action if FIFA does not step in.

“I am surprised to find FIFA turning a blind eye to the clear and obvious violation of FIFA statutes and principles by the AIFF which would not be acceptable anywhere in the world,” he wrote in a letter to FIFA.

“We strongly believe that the AIFF is totally incompetent in handling the crisis which is being faced by the Indian football.”