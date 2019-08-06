Saifullah, Arif discuss Pak-India Davis Cup tie

LAHORE: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) President Salim Saifullah Khan along with PTF SVP Khawaja Suhail Iftikhar on Tuesday met Pakistan Olympics Association (POA) chief Lt Gen (retd) Arif Hasan at a local hotel on Tuesday. Matters relating to upcoming Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India on September 15 in Islamabad were discussed.POA Secretary Khalid Mehmood was also present during the meeting.