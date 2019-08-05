close
Tue Aug 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

Cotton growers urged to adopt PB ropes technique to combat pink bollworm

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 6, 2019

MULTAN: Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Director Dr Zahid Mehmood Monday advised farmers to adopt PB ropes technique to combat pink bollworm attack on cotton crop.

Talking to reporters, Dr Zahid said the PB ropes technique had been highly effective in blocking mating disruption in pink bollworms. He urged farmers to install at least 100-150 PB Ropes in the bloc of one acre.

He said the PB ropes discharge a smell of female pink bollworm that attracts the male pest but the ropes capture male pest and it blocs mating process and the method can save the crop for 90 days from the attack. Dr Zahid said pink bollworm is the real threat to cotton cultivation in southern parts of Punjab as it damages cotton bowls. Its infestation causes premature opening of bolls resulting in stained immature fiber, he said. Dr Zahid explained significant reduction in fiber properties of lint from infested bolls has been observed, saying that insect pest management through mating disruption technique using sex pheromone offers a practical and ideal approach to combat the above complex situation prevailing in cotton ecosystem. He said the pink bollworm rapidly grows in August and September because of maturing stage of cotton bowls.

