COAS summons Corps Commanders Conference today

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has summoned an important Corps Commanders Conference today (Tuesday) to review the regional security in the wake of Kashmir issue and Indian aggression along Line of Control (LoC). According to sources the conference with General Bajwa in the chair will oversee the emerging condition after India resorted to cluster bombing at civilian population of Pakistan. Moreover worsening scenario in the held Kashmir will also come under discussion especially after the revoking of Article 370 which granted special status to the occupied valley.