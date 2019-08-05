Akhtar asks POA to include netball in National Games

LAHORE: National netball team captain Muhammad Akhtar has demanded from the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) to include netball in the National Games scheduled to be held in Peshawar in November this year.

He said that Pakistan team had won silver medal two times in the South Asian Netball Championship in 2017 and 2018. He said that Netball had been included in the National Games in previous years in 2007, 2010 and 2012. He said federations and associations must keep their differences aside for the cause of sports and should include netball in the Games. It would be injustice with the players if netball is not be included in the Games, he said.