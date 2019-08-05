Breastfeeding vital for infants

CHITRAL: Speakers at a seminar here on Monday underscored the need for making efforts to create awareness among the people about the importance of breastfeeding.They were speaking at a daylong seminar to create awareness among the people about breastfeeding.

The provincial Health Department had organised the seminar in collaboration with the Unicef and Aga Khan health services. District Health Officer Dr Shahzada Haiderul Mulk, Dr Gulzar Ahmad, Aga Khan Health Services representative Anwar Baig, district coordinator Nutrition Programme Said Haseeb and Additional Deputy Commissioner Fayyaz Qureshi attended the seminar.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said the mother milk was not only the best diet for the infants, but also it kept them safe from different diseases. They said breastfeeding was also important for the health of mothers.

The speakers said that the mothers, who didn’t breastfeed babies, could be affected by breast cancer.Later, a walk was also held to create awareness among the people about breastfeeding.