POA president promises support to PHF

KARACHI: POA president Lt Gen (rtd) Arif Hasan has assured PHF that POA would provide all out support to it to uplift the national game in the country and take it once again to its place in the world.

The POA president was talking to reporters at Abdul Sattar stadium on Monday after the final of Air Marshall Noor Khan national hockey championship. He said that ups and downs were part of all sports. “No one remains number one forever, but we should continue struggle,” he said.

“We hope that this national championship would prove helpful to tap fresh talent for Pakistan hockey,” Arif added. He said he talked to the Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for promotion of sports in Sindh who expressed great interest in the development of sports. He said that some promising players in different disciplines, especially in martial arts, had emerged in Sindh and had won medals for Pakistan at international events.