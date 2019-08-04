Kh Junaid set to be head coach of senior hockey team

Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: The 1994 World Cup winning team member Khawaja Junaid is set to head the national hockey team management for the two important international events to be played this year. The News has learnt from well-placed sources close to Khawaja Junaid that he has been given go ahead to work as head coach of the national senior team for the forthcoming Olympic qualifiers and for the South Asian Games to be held in Nepal in Decemberthis year. “Khawaja Junaid will be the head coach and manager of the national team for the coming two international tournaments. The immediate international commitment is the Olympic qualifiers most probably to be held in October and then the SA Games starting from December 1 in Nepal. Khawaja is a quality coach and has rich knowledge and exposure to manage the team in most effective of manners,” a source within the PHF who reconfirmed his elevation as head coach, said. Mohammad Waseem and little known Sameer Ahmad are to be appointed as his assistant coaches. “ Quality half of his time and Pakistan most experience the one has played more matches for the country than any other player-Waseem Ahmad will be his assistant. Another little known player Sameer is also expected to get assistant coach job with Khawaja Junaid,” the source said. The official announcement on the team management is expected to be made within next couple of days. Meanwhile, Sindh government has released Rs 25 million from the Rs 100 million grant for the federation, enabling it to pay the first installment of fine to the International Hockey Federation (FIH). After the payment of fine, the FIH will reveal details on the roadmap for Pakistan qualification for Olympics. “Once the federation will pay the first installment of fine it will be knowing about the FIH plans on Pakistan Olympic qualification. Pakistan team will have to play and win couple of matches before getting into the pool of teams for Olympic qualification.”