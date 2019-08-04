MWM urges parties not to use religion as a tool

ISLAMABAD: Leaders of Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), a religio-political party, on Sunday, urged Pakistani government to thrash out a balanced foreign policy to promote peace and stability in the region while condemning the ‘India-Israel-US nexus against the Muslims’.

They also strongly condemned Indian aggression on the Line of Control and expressed complete solidarity with the affected people and the armed forces. Top MWM leader urged religious and political parties to desist from using the card of religion for political gains.

MWM leaders were addressing a large gathering here at Parade Ground to commemorate the 31st death anniversary of prominent Shia leader Allama Ariful Hussaini, who was assassinated. Thousands of people and MWM workers from all parts of the country, participated in the “Nasiraan-e-Vilayat Conference”.

They chanted slogans against India, Israel and the United States of America for pursuing anti-Muslim policies and causing destabilistion in the Muslim Ummah through intrigues and their agents. Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jaffary, chief of the MWM, speaking on the occasion, urged Pakistan to opt a balanced foreign policy, which could maintain religious peace in the region.

“Rather becoming a part of the Middle East conflict, Pakistan should play role of a mediator, effectively and positively to resolve the issues among the Muslim counties,” he said, calling on the state to keep in mind the sentiments of millions of Shias in Pakistan, who want peace here and in the region. He also urged the religious and political parties not to use the card of religion for their politics interests. He added that we had sacrificed thousands of our beloved in this dirty politics.

He demanded of the government to take steps for bringing back looted money of this country and strengthen accountability system.

Allama Raja Nasir Abbas also said that American now wanted help of Pakistan to get out of Afghanistan to turn its defeat in Afghanistan into a victory for face saving.

He cautioned Pakistan not to rely and trust America, which always kept its interest ahead of everything. He said the situation in the region was changing rapidly and after Iran shoot down American drone, America and Britain were seeking talks with Iran rather than going into conflict with it.

The MWM chief also condemned India for using cluster bombs in Neelum Valley and for attacking innocent children across the border and killing innocent people in India Held Kashmir. He said that evil nexus of India, US and Israel was hatching the plot against Muslim Ummah, adding that the Muslims must have rejected the ‘deal of the century’, executed by US and its Arab allies to occupy the holy land of Palestine and Kashmir.

Deputy Secretary General MWM Allama Ahmad Iqbal Rizvi urged Pakistanis to adopt a wise strategy for regional cooperation and relations with neighbours. He said Pakistan should have relations with international powers on the basis of equality rather taking dictation from them.

Nasir Shirazi, deputy secretary MWM, said this gathering of thousands showed that ideology of Shaheed Hussaini was still alive, and they would continue to work for a peaceful and strong Pakistan.

Nasir Sherazi , Maulana Hasan Zafar Naqvi, MWM political secretary Asad Naqvi, Allama Shabbir Bukhari, Allama Ameeni Shaheedi, Maulana Baqir Zaidi, Ijaz Bihshati, Central President ISO Qasim Shamsi and many other MWM provincial and regional leaders from different parts of the country, also addressed the gathering.