NBP lock horns with SSGC in hockey final

ISLAMABAD: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) checked into the final of 65th Air Marshal Noor Khan National Hockey Championship winning their respective semi-finals at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium in Karachi.

Sunday’s first semi-final saw NBP beating Wapda Whites 3-1 while SSGC edged out Wapda Colours 2-1 in the second semi-final to make it to the title decider.

NBP were seen playing entertaining hockey. Bilal Qadir struck a brace for the Bankers while Atiq made it 3-0 to give clear edge to the team. Shajee Ahmed then netted a consolation goal for the Wapda Whites.

The second semi-final saw Wapda Colours scoring the opening goal through Aleem Bilal, who made no mistake in capitalising on the given opportunity.

SSGC then started attacking Wapda defense time and again and got a couple of penalty corners in the process. International Mubashir was on target on one such penalty corner to make the score 1-1.

In the third quarter, Mubashir was again seen banging home SSGC second goal on a penalty corner to make the score 2-1. Despite all-out efforts, Wapda failed to pull back the equaliser as SSGC earned a place in the final to be played today (Monday).

The teams were introduced with Manzoor Junior, chairman of the national selection committee, prior to the start of the first semi-final.