Alhamra theatre festival ends with message of peace, harmony

LAHORE: The 21st Alhamra theatre festival, which included six outstanding theatre performances from many theatre artists, concluded on the note of peace, humanity and harmony.

The festival was attended by a large number of artists, celebrities, students and general public on Sunday at Alhamra Art Centre.

Alhamra theatre festival presented six plays including "Parmesher Singh", "Nehle Pay Dehla", "Jhalli Kithay Javay", "Daikh Tu Ne Kya Kiya" “Aj Aakhaan Waris Shah Nu” and “Prem Gali Ki Prem Kahani”.

The event was an enormous success in Lahore. On the last day of the festival, Azad Theatre presented its one of the best plays “Prem Gali Ki Prem Kahani”. It was a comedy play written and directed by Malik Aslam. The play was aimed at different social issues which were shared with the audience in a lighter vein.

On the closing ceremony of the festival, Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Ather Ali Khan said that it was a wonderful effort by Lahore Arts Council for the promotion and revival of the golden period of theatre.

Alhamra arrange such festivals and events on a regular basis because merely getting a degree was not important but getting knowledge of core issue was vital for students and the society, he viewed.

On his concluding remarks about the fest, he said that such activities would be helpful for creating awareness among people and students and spreading the message of peace and harmony in society to relate the independence celebration. We arranged this festival because our new generation is unaware of the norms of society and these activities would mold them in a positive way, he said and added such kind of festival was essential for personality grooming of youths.

Ather Ali Khan thanked and congratulated all performers and presented them shield for their extraordinary participation and hard work at the festival. He said it was important to provide similar positive opportunities to the youth to showcase their talent.