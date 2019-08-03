Indian army’s use of cluster bombs outrageous: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Saturday that the use of cluster bombs by the Indian army is outrageous and the neighbouring country continues to flout the international conventions.The PPP chairman posted on Twitter, saying that India is trying to stifle the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

“The world continues to ignore human rights catastrophe. This must change if we are to have peace,” he said.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said that the world community and the United Nations should take notice of the Indian act as it is flagrant violation of human rights of Kashmiris.

“The Indian government's intent to do away with special status of the occupied Kashmir will expose the region to a new round of tensions. Modi is playing with fire. High time that Pakistan raised the issue internationally,” he wrote on Twitter.

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik expressed concern over reports of deployment of additional 38,000 troops in Indian-Held Kashmir (IHK) and use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

In a statement, he said that use of cluster ammunition to target the civilian population is violation of the Geneva Convention and international human rights laws. He said that Modi is also intending to change the constitutional status of the disputed territory by carrying out delimitation.

He urged the government of Pakistan to take up the issue of use of cluster ammunition, delimitation and deployment of extra forces in IHK with the United Nations. Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwala also condemned Indian aggression at the LoC and urged international community to play role in resolving the longstanding Kashmir issue.