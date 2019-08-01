Aleem Dar needs 3 more Tests to set world record

LAHORE: World-renowned Pakistani cricket umpire Aleem Dar is eyeing the world record as he has to stand in three more Test matches to leave West Indian Steve Bucknor behind.

Dar has only needed four more ODIs to break South Africa’s Rudi Koertzen (209) record of umpiring in the most number of 50-over matches. He has also officiated in 43 T20I – the most for any umpire currently.

Dar first officiated in an ODI in 2000 in a match featuring Pakistan and Sri Lanka and has since umpired in 126 Test matches, which is the second-highest after Steve Bucknor’s 128 Tests.

Soon after his debut, Aleem Dar was inducted in the panel of ICC’s elite umpire. Not only has Aleem Dar done a hat-trick of the ICC Umpire of the Year Awards (from 2009 to 2011), he has also officiated in the most international matches. Dar has also supervised three World Cup finals in his successful tenure.