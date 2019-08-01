CDA starts dismantling Burma Bridge

Islamabad: The dismantling process of dilapidated Burma Bridge has begun, however the construction work of the bridge will start after final approval of the cabinet division, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Director Roads and Maintenance Muhammad Lutfullah told ‘The News’ here.

A key post official from Capital Development Authority (CDA) on condition of anonymity said that large portions of Burma Bridge were continuously falling. The concerned authority has started dismantling process of Burma Bridge to avoid any serious incident during monsoon. Experts have already warned that this bridge could collapse anytime due to its poor condition for years, he said.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) Director Roads and Maintenance Muhammad Lutfullah said that higher authorities through a letter directed us to start dismantling process of Burma Bridge only. “The higher authority did not give us green signal to start proper construction work of Burma Bridge. We will start proper construction work of Burma Bridge after final approval of the cabinet division,” he claimed.

He said that dismantling work of Burma Bridge will end in two weeks. It merits mentioning here that ‘The News’ on July 27, 2011, ‘The News’ drew the attention of the Islamabad administration towards poor condition of Burma Bridge, which was established on Nullah Korang on Khanna Road way back in 1950. But, the project was stuck for several decades due to irresponsible attitude of different governments.

Former PML-N government had allocated Rs200 million to the construction of Burma Bridge but not started its working. The motorists of Khanna, Lehtrar, Ali Pure Farash, Kotli Satiyan, Taramari, Nilore etc are facing hell like situation for years due to poor condition of Burma Bridge.