Shaukat Khanum Diagnostic Centre inaugurated at UCH

LAHORE: The inauguration ceremony of Shaukat Khanum Diagnostic Centre Liberty (SKDCL) held on the premises of United Christian Hospital (UCH) near Liberty.

The newly-inaugurated diagnostic centre is so far the largest of its kind in Lahore that Shaukat Khanum Hospital has established outside of its main hospital campus in Johar Town. The diagnostic centre provides a range of advanced lab investigations, radiography, MRI and CAT scan in addition to clinics of specialised medical consultations.

The diagnostic centre has been established on the premises of United Christian Hospital (UCH) under a time-bound agreement wherein the land and building of the centre would remain the property of the UCH while the centre would be run under the management control of Shoukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC). The proceeds from it will be used at Shaukat Khanum hospitals for the treatment of poor and deserving cancer patients.

SKMCH&RC will pay a percentage of gross revenue generated through this centre each month to the UCH which will utilise these funds to improve its infrastructure and services for charitable healthcare.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Anthony Lamuel, chairman of the Board of Directors of UCH, said that UCH had developed a partnership with Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) to establish the diagnostic centre which would help revive UCH to its former standards. He also said that UCH would provide full support to SKMT.

Dr Muhammad Aasim Yusuf, chief medical officer of SKMCH&RC, highlighted the clinical and diagnostic services being offered through the diagnostic centre established at UCH. He especially mentioned the most advanced and cutting-edge technology of radiology equipment deployed at the centre, including 1.5 Tesla MRI, 160-Slice CT scanner, digital X-ray with fluoroscopy, mammography and ultrasound. Dr Yusuf also shared the key features and benefits of the specialty clinics being offered through SKDC like the Well Woman Clinic (WWC), One-stop Breast Clinic (OSBC) and Comprehensive Health Care Clinic (CHCC).

Dr Faisal Sultan, CEO of SKMCH&RC, concluded the session by apprising audience on how such outlets helped meet the objectives of SKMT. He said that SKDCL would also be a source of recompense and reward for all those using this facility since the revenue generated from these services is spent on the treatment of poor and deserving cancer patients at Shaukat Khanum Hospital where more than 75 per cent of poor patients were treated for free. Dr Sultan also thanked the board of directors and management of the UCH for the partnership and hoped that it would be the first step towards reviving the UCH to its old status of glory.

Dr Simon Azariah, technical adviser to the UCH Board of Directors, explained the salient features of the agreement between UCH and Shaukat Khanum for SKDCL, and that it was thoroughly reviewed and approved by the steering committee appointed by the Honourable Supreme Court of Pakistan for the revival of UCH. He said that accountability, transparency, sustainability and trust were the cornerstones of such partnerships.

At the end, the inauguration plaque was unveiled jointly by the representatives of UCH and SKMCH&RC. The SKDCL started scheduling patient appointments from August 1, 2019. The ceremony was participated by the medical fraternity, bishops and leaders of various church denominations and Christian institutions,

