Flash flood warning issued for Pindi

Islamabad: While forecasting more rainfall, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has alerted the authorities to the possibility of flash floods in upper and central parts of the country, including Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi recorded 71 millimeters rain in Shamsabad area during the last 24 hours on Thursday and 68mm in Chaklala, while the rainfall in Islamabad totalled 155 millimeters in Saidpur area, 97mm in Zero Point, 61mm in Golra, 55m in Bokra and 51mm in New Airport.

According to a PMD official, the current rainy spell is caused by a westerly wave’s ‘interaction’ with monsoon currents. “Under the influence of this weather system, widespread rains and wind and thunderstorm with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfalls are expected in Hazara, Malakand, Peshawar, Mardan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions, Islamabad, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir until Friday,” he said.

The weatherman also forecast scattered rains and wind and thunderstorm with isolated heavy rainfall is also expected in Kohat, Bannu, Dera Isamel Khan, Zhob, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan today (Friday).

He warned that heavy downpour could generate flash floods in Rawalpindi, Hazara, Malakand, Gujranwala, and DG Khan divisions and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while urban flooding was possible in Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, and Faisalabad divisions today (Friday),” he said. The official also said there was the possibility of landslides hitting Malakand and Hazara divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.