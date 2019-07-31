Robbers kill trader in Sialkot

SIALKOT: Bandits killed a trader on re istance on Tuesday night. Five robbers barged into the shop of Irshad Taalwala in Chawinda Adda in the limits of Phalora police. The bandits shot at and injured Irshad when he put up resistance. Irshad was rushed to hospital where he died. The police have registered a case against the robbers. Meanwhile, traders and locals staged a demonstration against rising incidents of robberies and blocked road.

CASH, VALUABLES TAKEN AWAY: Locals were robbed of cash and other valuables on Wednesday.

According to police, Zakaullah and his friend Noman were traveling on a motor cycle when they reached near Nadoke Chowk, bandits intercepted them and snatched Rs 65,000 and two mobile phones. Three gunmen deprived Muhammad Sarwar and his wife of Rs 17,500, a motorcycle and a mobile phone in village Sherpur in the limits of Kotli Loharan police. Cases have been registered against the robbers.

CITY RECEIVES RAIN: Sialkot and its adjoining areas received intermittent rain on Wednesday and late Tuesday night. The rain turned the atmosphere pleasant. However, rainwater inundated low-lying areas.

The official sources forecasted a medium flood in the River Chenab whose water flow at Marala Head Works was recorded as 156,043 cusecs. The flow of water in Jammu Tavi river and Munawar Tavi river was at 11,868 and 8,123 cusecs, respectively. There are reports that water level in the River Chenab can rise during the next 48 hours due to heavy rains in the Indian-held Kashmir and no immediate threat of any flood in Sialkot district has been reported.

However, the departments concerned of the district administration were fully prepared to deal with any emergency in this regard. The water flow in Daik, Aaik, Bhed and Palkhu nullahs was normal. Reportedly, Rescue 1122 staffers rescued Muhammad Ilyas, 40, and Jamshed Ali, 12, from floodwater near Chaprar village.