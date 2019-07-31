close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

Imad to marry London-based girl

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The wedding season is very much on and rolling for the national team cricketers as leading all rounder Syed Imad Wasim Haider has decided to tie the knots with London based Sannia Ashfaq.

Both are getting married in Islamabad on August 26. Imad Wasim is currently busy playing for Nottinghamshire in the T20 Vitality Blast. “I will get a week break from my professional commitments for marriage ceremony and will rejoin the team for remaining matches,” Imad said during his recent talk with The News. It is a sort of love marriage rather than an arranged one with both knowing each other for quite some time.

