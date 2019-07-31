close
Thu Aug 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
August 1, 2019

Eid holidays in Pakistan from Aug 12 to 15

Top Story

A
APP
August 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced on Wednesday that Eid-ul-Azha holidays in the country will be from August 12 to 15, according to a notification.“It is notified for general information that 12th to 15th August, 2019 (Monday to Thursday) shall be public holidays on the occasion of Holy Festival of Eid ul Azha,” the Interior Ministry announced in its notification, adding: “17th August 2019 (Saturday) will be a working day.”

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story