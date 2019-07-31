Eid holidays in Pakistan from Aug 12 to 15

ISLAMABAD: The federal government announced on Wednesday that Eid-ul-Azha holidays in the country will be from August 12 to 15, according to a notification.“It is notified for general information that 12th to 15th August, 2019 (Monday to Thursday) shall be public holidays on the occasion of Holy Festival of Eid ul Azha,” the Interior Ministry announced in its notification, adding: “17th August 2019 (Saturday) will be a working day.”