PHF seeks govt’s backing

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has sought government’s backing to regain the lost glory of the national sport, suggesting the federation may be granted funds through Pakistan Spor-ts Board (PSB), to ensure transparency in the usage of finances.

PHF Secretary Asif Bajwa on Tuesday said the national sport desperately needs revival and government’s help is needed in this regard.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan had been an outstanding sportsman during his time, therefore I request him to help the PHF in regaining hockey’s lost glory,” he told APP.The PHF official said no improvement can be done until and unless a proper budget is allocated for the PHF.

“The PHF funds may be kept with the PSB and could be released if needed to organise any event. I am floating this idea to end the case of trust deficit. This step may be taken to ensure transparency in usage of the funds,” he said.

Speaking about revival of the game, Bajwa said the PHF will establish 4 to 5 hockey academies in the country where the youth (12 to 14 years) would be spotted and trained.“We will launch three teams including Pakistan seniors, Pakistan Whites and Pakistan Under-21,” he said, adding that Under-21 players will be prepared for the next Hockey World Cup.

Bajwa said that my target was to bring Pakistan hockey team in the top 10 of the international rankings. He, however, added that reason behind decline of the national sport was lack of international tournaments in the country.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has a neutral venue (UAE) for holding home series, but the PHF cannot do so due to lack of sponsors,” he said.Bajwa said the only way the PHF can generate money was by holding international tournaments at home soil.