Wed Jul 31, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
July 31, 2019

Health sector scheme approved

Lahore

July 31, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Tuesday approved a development scheme of primary and secondary health care sector at an estimated cost of Rs4.782 billion. The scheme was approved in the fifth meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Planning and Development (P&D) Chairman Habibur Rehman Gilani. The approved development scheme is: Establishment of 200-Bed Mother and Child Hospital and Nursing College, Mianwali District (Revised) at a cost of Rs4.216 billion.

