ATC Larkana grants four-day remand of rape, murder suspects

SUKKUR: The anti-terrorism court, Larkana, has granted four-day physical remand of two alleged accused of a rape and murder case on Tuesday.

The police presented the accused Sheeraz and Hashim Morio in an alleged rape and murder case of a 10-year-old girl Zara, d/o Ameer Bukhsh Mangi, and requested remand. Four days ago, the body of a missing girl Zara Mangi was recovered from the Moriya Fakeer village in Larkana, packed in a sack, suspected to be murdered after being raped.

The father of the minor girl said his daughter Zara went to the local grocery shop but did not come back. He accused Sheeraz s/o Akber Morio allegedly involved in raping and murdering his daughter. The SSP Larkana took the notice and arrested the alleged murderer within 24 hours along with another suspect Hashim Morio.