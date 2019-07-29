ICT bans sacrificial animals sale, purchase in residential areas

Islamabad : Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has imposed ban for setting up illegal sacrificial animals markets in the sectorial areas of the city, owing to the expected mass influx of sacrificial animals ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a notification received here by ICT office on Monday, the influx of animals on roads, green belts and empty plots in various sectors of the federal capital pose not only a health hazard but also endanger a human life by creating traffic congestion.

For this annual tradition, the ICT administration has specified only legitimate place in sector I-12 to accommodate the influx of over 100,000 animals keeping in view the public’s convenience.

It was directed to take strict action against the sellers who violate the law by moving their sacrificial animals in bulk within the sectoral areas of ICT with the objective of higher profit, read the notification.