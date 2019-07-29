AC extends 10-day physical remand of Zardari, Talpur

ISLAMABAD: Accountability Court judge Muhammad Bashir extended 10-day physical remand of Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake bank account case on Monday on the request of National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB on Monday produced former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake bank account reference and requested the court to extend their physical remand.

During hearing the NAB prosecutor requested the court to grant further remand of former president Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur for further investigation in fake bank account case.

On this occasion Asif Ali Zardari requested the court to extend his physical remand time till after Eidul Azha.

To this accountability court judge remarked that according to the law court could grant physical remand for two weeks at once.

Accepting the NAB request accountability court granted 10-day physical remand of Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur and ordered the NAB to produce the accused on August 8 along with the updates about progress in investigation process.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that it is very unfortunate that opposition is facing political cases in Pakistan. He said this while talking to media outside Accountability Court.

Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that PM Imran Khan should pray PPP should come into power, as his party didn’t believe in revenge. “There were no political prisoners during the tenures of PPP,” he mentioned. Bilawal warned PM Imran Khan of severe outcome if PML-N or Maulana Fazlur Rehman would come into power in future.

He further said that his father Asif Ali Zardari was not using an air conditioner in prison. Bilawal said that during last meeting with his father in prison he noticed that Asif Ali Zardari was not using AC facility.

He said that when he asked him about not using AC, he (Zardari) replied that it was not a big issue for him. Bilawal said Asif Ali Zardari is already not using AC facility and PM Imran Khan has announced that A-Class jail facilities for Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari would be withdrawn.

Bilawal further said PPP will not compromise on democracy, 18th Amendment, 1973 system and media independence.

“His party had a legacy of battling dictatorship and this puppet government was no contest for them” he added.

He said PPP will expose the current government. Public is not ready to accept selected government and this system, he added.