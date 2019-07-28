NBP beat KP in Noor Khan National Hockey

ISLAMABAD: Arsalan Qadir scored a brace as NBP beat fighting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3-0 in the 65th Noor Khan National Hockey Championship match at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium in Karachi Sunday.

Yet again young KP players gave an exciting display of their talent by holding professional NBP team to goalless draw during the first two quarters.

Arsalan scored twice during the next 15 minutes with Junaid Manzoor adding the third in the final quarter to win the game for Bankers.

Army Whites edged out Punjab 4-2 with Aamir Sohail scoring twice for the Army. A goal each came from the sticks of Faizan and Ahsan.

It was Punjab team that took the lead through Arsalan. Punjab also scored on penalty corner through their captain Haseeb.

SSGC crushed Sindh 9-1 in a one-sided match. Rana Sohail and Mubashir scored thrice each for SSGC.

Wapda Whites outplayed Balochistan 8-1 with Zahidullah scoring five goals for the winners. Waheed, Adnan, Babar and Salman were on target once each while for Balochistan, Munawar struck the net with a rasping goal on penalty corner.

PAF accounted for Islamabad 6-0. Mushtaq banged home three goals on penalty corners for PAF. Muddassar, Mohsin and Abdul Khalid netted one goal each.