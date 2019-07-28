5 matches decided in National Hockey

KARACHI: Five more matches decided on the sixth day of the ongoing 65th Air Marshal Nur Khan (late) National Hockey championship here at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

Wapda whites team defeated Balochistan by 8-1 in the first match of the day after Zahid Ullah opened the account via a penalty corner and also after two minutes he extended the lead in same manner but Balochistan Munawer made it 2-1 but Wapsda Rana scored through penalty corner making it 3-1 at end if 1st quarter. Wapdfa further went on to score 5more goals in the next 3 quarters against a clueless Balochistan defence line as Zahid scored a hat trick netting 5 goals.

In the second match PAF thumped Islamabad by 6-0.Though Islamabad defence line kept tight to keep PAF attackers quiet but Mohsin finally scored in the 11th minute through a penalty corner as they lead 1-0 at the end of 1st quarter as PAF netted two goals each in the next three quarters. Mushtaq scored a hat trick netting 3 goals all through penalty corners.

Once again KPK players showed skills and spark as they made really tough for a strong NBP team in the third match.

They played out of their skins as the match was 0-0 at half time because KP defence line showed exceptional skills against the defending champions. But Arsalan Qadir scored through a field goal to break the dead lock but KPK kept to 1-0 at end of 3rd quarter but NBP's experience and fitness became a difference and they netted two more goals to make it 3-0.Arsalan scored two goals. SSGC trounced the Sindh region in the fourth match of the day by 9-1.SSGC played disciplined hockey as Ali Shan netted a field goal in the 9th minute and they lead Sindh by 4-0 at half time. Four more goals were scored by SSGC in the third half though Sindh's Sardar scored in last quarter but SSGC romped to victory easily. Though there was some fight in the last and fifth match as Punjab got through the Army's (whites) defence line but Army won by 4-2. Punjab took the lead after M.Arsalan flicked the ball into the net to make it 1-0 at the end of first quarter.