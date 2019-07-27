Azhar praises Mehwish for supporting hockey

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain and Test opener Azhar Ali heaped praise on actress Mehwish Hayat for taking the initiative to promote sports in the country.

“Well done Mehwish Hayat,” Azhar tweeted on Sunday. “We all love Pakistan hockey and also want to see it back where it was.”

The cricketer went on to state that they are here to support all sports in the country, adding “There are many people would love to contribute”.

Mehwish Hayat said like arts, sport also represents the nation internationally. We need the government and sponsors to step up and support the hockey federation and players. With credible committed people surely we can get to where we once were.”

He was commenting on Mehwish Hayat’s tweet urging the government and the masses to support the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and the players. The Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient, while speaking with journalists at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium in Karachi, had said that it should be supported as it is the national sport. She went on to say that sports in the country need a revival like the cinema industry.