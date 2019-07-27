Regain appetite: Eating can be a chore if you don’t have the appetite

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Food may be a lot less appealing if you’re sick or taking certain medications. But it’s still important to eat a balanced diet.
The US National Institute on Aging suggests how to restore your appetite:
* Get more exercise, which should make you hungrier.
* Add more flavour to your food — not with salt, but with tasty additions such as lemon juice, herbs or vinegar.
* Vary the colour, shape and texture of your foods.
* Don’t overcook. Doing so robs food of its flavour and ‘crunch.’
