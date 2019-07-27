close
Sun Jul 28, 2019
July 28, 2019

Regain appetite: Eating can be a chore if you don’t have the appetite

Islamabad

Food may be a lot less appealing if you’re sick or taking certain medications. But it’s still important to eat a balanced diet.

The US National Institute on Aging suggests how to restore your appetite:

* Get more exercise, which should make you hungrier.

* Add more flavour to your food — not with salt, but with tasty additions such as lemon juice, herbs or vinegar.

* Vary the colour, shape and texture of your foods.

* Don’t overcook. Doing so robs food of its flavour and ‘crunch.’

