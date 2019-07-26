JI chief says PTI deceived people with false promises

MINGORA: Jamaat-e Islami (JI) head Senator Sirajul Haq on Friday said the nation was deceived with false promises of change and development.

He was speaking at a workers convention here which was attended by the party local leadership, including district head, Muhammad Amin, and several members.

The JI chief said the youth were deceived with the slogan of a change and development.

“They were promised jobs and houses. But the government is snatching employment from the youth and threatening the business community which will add to the miseries of the poor,” he said.

Sirajul Haq said the PTI government has only told lies to the nation in the one year of its office.

He lamented that the PTI government was making celebrations after Prime Minister Imran Khan returned from the United States.

“It is the history of US that it only comes forward for own interests,” he said, adding the US wanted to involve Pakistan in the Afghan and Taliban-related issues to come out of the quagmire and get a safe exit.

Sirajul Haq alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to come up with Pervez Musharraf’s formula on Kashmir which would not be accepted.

He said Pakistani currency was the weakest in the region now, adding that government was one step ahead in taking dictations from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The JI chief added the nation knew that corruption-free slogan of PTI was only a political ploy, as nothing had been recovered so far from the previous rulers.

He added that only the Islamic system of the economy could guide the nation in the right direction.

Earlier, while addressing workers convention at the Timergara resthouse in Lower Dir, the JI said the PTI government was a continuation of the previous governments.

“Media, politics and judiciary are not free today”, he said adding one year has exposed the PTI government performance.