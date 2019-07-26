Two murderers get death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: District and Sessions Judge Sajjad Hussain on Friday awarded death sentence to two accused involved in a murder case.
According to the prosecution, Muhammad Irfan Naich, resident of Hadali, along with Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Qasim murdered their opponent Allah Bakhsh in September 2018. Later, police registered a case against the accused and presented challans in the court. After completion of arguments, the court awarded death sentence to Muhammad Irfan and Muhammad Asif and imposed Rs 2 million as collective fine. The court acquitted co-accused Muhammad Qasim on the benefit of doubt.
