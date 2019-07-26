Mehwish urges authorities to revive hockey

KARACHI: Famous film star Mehwish Hayat paid a surprise visit to Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium on Friday, and urged the authorities concerned to take measures urgently to uplift the national game.

Talking to reporters, she said that she was upset when she saw the video of players without drinking water during a match.

“I am shocked that a national-level tournament is taking place but the television is not airing it. The government and sponsors must join hands to boost hockey,” she said after meeting the players.

“I think we are giving all our attention to cricket. Hockey, too, should be given attention,” said Mehwish who also tried her hand at hockey with the players.

“We must revive such sports as hockey and squash in the same way cinema has been revived,” she added, requesting Prime Minister Imran Khan to help hockey. She said the authorities should integrate sports into school curriculum.