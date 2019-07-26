PHF contacts cantonment board to arrange drainage in case of rain

KARACHI: PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has said that directives have been issued to the officials concerned to take measures to minimise the impact of monsoon rains on the national hockey championship.

Heavy monsoon rains are expected in Karachi on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Meteorological Department (PMD).

The administration of Abdul Sattar Edhi stadium has contacted the Clifton cantonment board authorities to arrange for the drainage of rainwater so that matches could be organised without much waste of time, an official said.

The Met office said existing conditions and weather models indicate that Karachi could receive 60-80 millimeters of rain at the start of the next week. An official warned that the spell of rain could create flood-like situation in Karachi for a short period, especially in low-lying areas.

It may be recalled that in previous years, the area surrounding the stadium remained submerged by rainwater for many days because of lack of proper drainage arrangements.