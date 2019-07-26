Woman allegedly commits suicide

A married woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself with the help of a ceiling fan in the Pak Colony area on Friday.

According to police officials, the incident took place at a house located in Street No 4 in Hasrat Mohani Colony within the limits of the Pak Colony police station.

Reacting to the information, police officials reached the site and started investigations. The body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to her heirs for burial.

She was later identified as 30-year-old Asma, wife of Faisal. Her in-laws claimed that she committed suicide over unexplained reasons. Police officials said they were investigating the case from different angles.

Train kills man

A man died after a train hit him at the City Railway Station on Friday.

He died on the spot. The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy and later handed over to the family.

He was identified as 47-year-old Kashifullah. Police officials said he was trying to cross the railway track when he was hit and killed by the train.

Two held for ‘rape’

Two suspects were arrested by the Clifton police for allegedly raping a woman.

According to SHO Khalid Nadeem Baig, the suspects were identified as Manzur and Mobin who subjected their housemaid to rape in Gizri. The officer added that the police took action against the suspects on the victim’s complaint.

4,000 RO plants to be installed at schools, 1,300 at hospitals

By our correspondent

The Sindh government will install 4,000 reverse osmosis (RO) plants at schools and 1,300 at various public hospitals in the province.

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said this on Friday while presiding over a meeting on the implementation of directives of the Judicial Commission on Water and Sanitation.

He said a total of Rs2 billion had been allocated in the Annual Development Programme for the installation of RO plants at schools and hospitals in Sindh.

Public Health Engineering (PHE) Secretary Roshan Ali Sheikh informed the meeting that on the directives of the water commission, a total of 104 water supply schemes had been completed, as many as 268 schemes would be completed before June 2020, and tenders had been issued for 122 others.

Sheikh said 2,368 RO plants had been installed in various locations of the province, of which 1,603 were functional and 760 not functional.

The chief secretary directed the PHE secretary to make sure that all the RO plants were functioning at full capacity.

The meeting was informed that Rs2.8 billion had been released to the oversight committees for the operations and maintenance of water supply schemes.

Health department officers said 11 incinerators had been rehabilitated and eight new incinerators would be installed at various hospitals of the province.

It had been directed by the water commission that every district must have a landfill site, a representative of the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) informed the meeting. It was told that the SSWMB had written to the deputy commissioners for the allocation of land for landfill sites.

The chief secretary directed all the divisional commissioners to provide land for the landfill site in every district. He said all directives of the water commission were being implemented in letter and spirit.

He also directed the Sindh transport department and the Sindh Environmental Protection Authority (Sepa) to conduct a joint survey of air pollution in Karachi.

The chief secretary also directed the school education secretary to introduce literature and books about environment in educational institutions.

The meeting was also attended by Irrigation Secretary Saeed Ahmed Mangnejo, General Administration Secretary Syed Hassan Naqvi, Industries Secretary Abdul Haleem Sheikh and officers of Sepa, the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, the Karachi Development Authority and the Water and Sanitation Agency.