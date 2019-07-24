KRL whip KPT to reach National Challenge Cup quarter-finals

KARACHI: Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), the most successful team of Pakistan’s domestic football, blasted their way into the quarter-finals when they whipped Karachi Port Trust (KPT) 5-0 in their second round Group D outing of the National Football Challenge Cup at the Tehmas Khan Stadium Peshawar on Wednesday.

KRL, six-time champions of National Challenge Cup, went ahead in the 17th minute through Arsalan Ali’s fine effort.

Izharullah doubled their lead in the 29th minute before Iftikhar Ali landed the third for them in the 39th minute.

Mohammad Imran and Umair Ali took them to 5-0 lead, the former striking in the 65th minute and the latter in the 83rd minute.

This was the second successive win from Rawalpindi-based KRL who now have six points with a game yet in hand.

“So far we have played good football,” KRL manager Ayaz Butt told ‘The News’ after his team’s one-sided win over KPT, who crashed out of title contention with their second straight loss.

On Tuesday night, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) defeated Asia Ghee Mills 2-1 to virtually make it to the last-eight stage.

Maqbool put them on the front foot in the 20th minute. Sher Ali doubled NBP’s lead with an excellent effort in the 88th minute.

Asia Ghee Mills managed a goal through Adnan Ashraf in the stoppage time.

Asia Ghee Mills also went out of the race for knockout stages as it was their second straight defeat.

With Pakistan Air Force (PAF) having qualified from Group A, NBP need just a draw against Police to progress to the knock-out stage.