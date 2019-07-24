Robbers impersonating TV reporters loot Chinese family

LAHORE: Robbers impersonating TV reporters barged into the house of a Chinese family and looted their cash and valuables in the Nawab Town police limits in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The police have registered a case against 10 unknown persons including a woman and started investigations.

The accused introduced themselves as TV reporters to the Chinese family residing in J-2 Block of Johar Town and held the family hostage.

They looted Rs 420,000 in cash, valuables and gold ornaments.

45kg opium, 20kg Charas recovered: The anti-vehicles lifting staff claims to have recovered 45kg opium and 20kg Charas from a vehicle and arrested a woman on Wednesday. The accused driver Kashif managed to flee the

scene. The woman is named Najma Bibi.

They used to supply drugs to different people in the city and around.

Ex-UC chairman arrested: The Shad Bagh police have arrested former UC chairman Shah Nawaz and his nephew Aqeel on the charges of attacking a polio team in Shad Bagh. A case has been registered against 3 nominated and 15 unknown persons on the complaint of DDHO Dr Asad.